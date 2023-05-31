Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 1 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.
Friday, June 2 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.
Monday, June 5 – Chili cheese dog or Frito chili pie, sliced tomatoes, potato salad, cake.
Tuesday, June 6 – Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted vegetables, biscuit, bar.
Wednesday, June 7 – Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, June 8 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, June 9 – Ham and beans, oven baked okra, coleslaw, cornbread, pudding.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
