Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Dec. 23
Beef tips and noodles with mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec. 26
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, Dec. 27
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
