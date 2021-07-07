Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 8
Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, July 9
Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Monday, July 12
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, July 13
Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.
Wednesday, July 14
Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.
Thursday, July 15
Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penny carrots, cornbread, snickdoodle cookies.
Friday, July 16
Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service available since the pandemic began last year ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.