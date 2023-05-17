Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 18 – Club sandwich with toppings, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Friday, May 19 – Taco salad with tortillas, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.
Monday, May 22 – Salisbury steak with gravy, baked sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, cake.
Tuesday, May 23 – Sausage biscuit with gravy, hash browns, canned peaches with cottage cheese, fruit.
Wednesday, May 24 – BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, May 25 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, bar.
Friday, May 26 – BLT or grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tossed green salad, pudding or gelatin.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.