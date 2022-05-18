Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 19 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, May 20 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, May 23 – Sausage and egg casserole with gravy, sliced tomatoes, biscuit, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, May 24 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, tossed salad with tomatoes, corn, garlic toast, blushing pears or peaches.
Wednesday, May 25 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, green peas, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, May 26 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, May 27 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
