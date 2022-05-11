Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 12 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eye peas, whole wheat bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, May 13 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, May 16 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, corn, biscuit or hot roll, stewed cinnamon apples.
Tuesday, May 17 – Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, May 18 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.
Thursday, May 19 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, May 20 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
