Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, July 22

Chicken spaghetti, corn, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll, vanilla pudding with sliced bananas.

Friday, July 23

Red beans and ham, zucchini and tomatoes, greens of choice, cornbread, chocolate cake.

Monday, July 26

BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, potato salad, cherry crisp.

Tuesday, July 27

Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrot/raisin salad, biscuit, peaches.

Wednesday, July 28

Loaded baked potato with ham, strawberries and banana slices, broccoli and cheese soup, crackers, brownie.

Thursday, July 29

Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.

Friday, July 30

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service available since the pandemic began last year ends.

