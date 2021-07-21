Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 22
Chicken spaghetti, corn, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll, vanilla pudding with sliced bananas.
Friday, July 23
Red beans and ham, zucchini and tomatoes, greens of choice, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, July 26
BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, potato salad, cherry crisp.
Tuesday, July 27
Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrot/raisin salad, biscuit, peaches.
Wednesday, July 28
Loaded baked potato with ham, strawberries and banana slices, broccoli and cheese soup, crackers, brownie.
Thursday, July 29
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, July 30
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service available since the pandemic began last year ends.
