Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Christmas holiday.
Friday, Dec. 23 – Christmas holiday.
Monday, Dec. 26 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, roasted sugar snap peas, salad, garlic bread, cake.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Ham and cheese quiche, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Chicken and beef soft tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, Southwestern vegetables, refried beans, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, Dec. 30 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
