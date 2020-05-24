Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 26
Chicken stir fry with vegetables, steamed carrots, rice, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, May 27
Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday, May 28
Club sandwich, pea salad, cream of tomato soup, crackers, banana pudding.
Friday, May 29
Mexican casserole, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips, cake with icing.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
