Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, June 22
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, California blend, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, June 23
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, side salad, dinner roll, pineapple fluff.
Wednesday, June 24
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tropical fruit mix.
Thursday, June 25
Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, iced cake.
Friday, June 26
Beans and ham, sautéed spinach, potato wedges, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
