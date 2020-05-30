Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, June 1
Chicken strips, potato wedges, tomato and cucumber salad, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, June 2
Pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, June 3
Scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit, gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.
Thursday, June 4
Taco salad with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black beans, corn and tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Friday, June 5
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprout, dinner roll, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
