Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, May 11

Pork chop with mushroom gravy, California blend, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookies.

Tuesday, May 12

Chicken broccoli rice casserole, side salad, dinner roll, pineapple fluff.

Wednesday, May 13

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tropical fruit mix.

Thursday, May 14

Ranchers chicken, while kernel corn, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, iced cake.

Friday, May 15

Beans and ham, sautéed spinach, potato wedges, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

