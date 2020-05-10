Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, May 11
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, California blend, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, May 12
Chicken broccoli rice casserole, side salad, dinner roll, pineapple fluff.
Wednesday, May 13
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tropical fruit mix.
Thursday, May 14
Ranchers chicken, while kernel corn, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, iced cake.
Friday, May 15
Beans and ham, sautéed spinach, potato wedges, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
