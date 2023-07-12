Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 13 – Sliced ham or pork chop, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Friday, July 14 – Lasagna, tossed salad, corn, bread, cookie.
Monday, July 17 – Chicken sandwich with fixings, tater tots, fruit.
Tuesday, July 18 – Dorito casserole or beef tamale pie, zucchini, corn, chips, bar or brownie.
Wednesday, July 19 – Biscuits with sausage, egg and cheese, potatoes o’brian, gravy, cottage cheese with fruit, cookie.
Thursday, July 20 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, gravy, sweet potato, green beans or green bean casserole, pie.
Friday, July 21 – BBQ sandwich (beef or pork), pork and beans, oven fried okra or potato salad, pudding or jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
