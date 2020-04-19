Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, April 20
Chicken strips, potato wedges, tomato and cucumber salad, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, April 21
Pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, April 22
Scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit, gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.
Thursday, April 23
Taco salad with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black beans, corn and tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Friday, April 24
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
