Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, July 22
Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, July 23
Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, tomato juice, biscuits, cottage cheese and peaches.
Wednesday, July 24
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, July 25
Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.
Friday, July 26
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.