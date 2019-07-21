Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, July 22

Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.

Tuesday, July 23

Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, tomato juice, biscuits, cottage cheese and peaches.

Wednesday, July 24

Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.

Thursday, July 25

Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.

Friday, July 26

Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

