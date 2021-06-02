Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 3
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, June 4
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Monday, June 7
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, cantaloupe or peaches.
Tuesday, June 8
Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, June 9
Chicken pot pie, steamed cabbage, beets, cornbread, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, June 10
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, June 11
Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.
