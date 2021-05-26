Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 27
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, May 28
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day
Tuesday, June 1
Chicken and dumplings, black eyed peas, broccoli, hot roll, jello with fruit or cinnamon, applesauce.
Wednesday, June 2
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Thursday, June 3
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, June 4
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.
