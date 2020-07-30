Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 3
Salmon patty, lemon herb penne, onion slice, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, green beans, hominy casserole, hot roll, iced carrot cake.
Friday, Aug. 7
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
