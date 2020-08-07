Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 10
Three-cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprout, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Aug. 14
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
