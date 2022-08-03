Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, August 4 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.
Friday, August 5 – Three cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Monday, August 8 – Beef stroganoff, French green beans, carrots, roll, cobbler.
Tuesday, August 9 – Meatloaf, cabbage, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.
Wednesday, August 10 – Pepperoni pizza casserole, tomato/onion/cucumber salad, steamed broccoli, pudding/jello.
Thursday, August 11 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli/cheese or broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.
Friday, August 12 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.