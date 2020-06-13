Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, June 15
Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, June 16
Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts with parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, June 17
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, dinner roll, strawberries and banana slices, brownie.
Thursday, June 18
Beef tacos, Mexican street corn, diced lettuce and tomatoes, salsa, baked apples.
Friday, June 19
Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomatoes, garlic bread, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
