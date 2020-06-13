Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, June 15

Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, June 16

Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts with parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.

Wednesday, June 17

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, dinner roll, strawberries and banana slices, brownie.

Thursday, June 18

Beef tacos, Mexican street corn, diced lettuce and tomatoes, salsa, baked apples.

Friday, June 19

Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomatoes, garlic bread, iced cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

