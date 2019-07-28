Listings for school menus will soon return. Menus already available show the first day of school in the Pauls Valley and Elmore City-Pernell districts is Thursday, Aug. 15.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, July 29
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.
Tuesday, July 30
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced brad, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, July 31
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Sloppy joes on a bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Aug. 2
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
