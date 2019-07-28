Listings for school menus will soon return. Menus already available show the first day of school in the Pauls Valley and Elmore City-Pernell districts is Thursday, Aug. 15.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, July 29

Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.

Tuesday, July 30

Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced brad, pound cake with whipped topping.

Wednesday, July 31

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sloppy joes on a bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.

Friday, Aug. 2

Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

