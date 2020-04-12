Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.