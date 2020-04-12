Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, April 13
Frito chili pie, marinated cucumbers and onion, sliced strawberries and banana, oatmeal and raisin cookie.
Tuesday, April 14
Chicken stir fry with vegetables, steamed carrots, rice, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, April 15
Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday, April 16
Club sandwich, pea salad, cream of tomato soup, crackers, banana pudding.
Friday, April 17
Mexican casserole, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips, cake with icing.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
