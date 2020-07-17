Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, July 20
Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, July 21
Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, tomato juice, orange wedges, biscuits, peach with cottage cheese.
Wednesday, July 22
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, July 23
Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese and vegetables, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.
Friday, July 24
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.