Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, June 29
Chicken tortilla soup, guacamole, black beans, tortilla chips, sugar cookie.
Tuesday, June 30
Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, sautéed zucchini, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, July 1
Fish sticks, coleslaw, mac and cheese, hush puppies, blushing pears.
Thursday, July 2
Sliced baked ham, baked sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, chocolate pie.
Friday, July 3
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, side salad, garlic bread, banana nut bread.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.