Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 27 – Chicken or tuna salad, vegetable soup, bread, crackers, bar or cobbler.
Friday, July 28 – Beef stew with vegetables, tossed salad, bread, pudding/jello.
Monday, July 31 – Cheeseburger with the fixings, broccoli with cheese, potato wedges, cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 – Chicken stir fry with vegetables, pineapple, cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Beef or chicken taco salad with chips, ranch style beans, Mexican corn, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 3 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, mixed vegetables, broccoli cheddar soup, bread, bar or crumble.
Friday, Aug. 4 – Pot roast with vegetables, Brussel sprouts, bread, pudding or jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
