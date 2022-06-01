Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, June 2 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.

Friday, June 3 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.

Monday, June 6 – Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, June 7 – Chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn biscuits, carrot cake with frosting.

Wednesday, June 8 – Goulash, baked beans, potato salad, hot roll, brownies.

Thursday, June 9 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, June 10 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

