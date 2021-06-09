Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 10
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, June 11
Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Monday, June 14
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas and carrots, hot roll, cherry crisp.
Tuesday, June 15
Turkey tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday, June 16
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, pineapple.
Thursday, June 17
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, June 18
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Senior menus may change. Since the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.
