Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, May 4
Pulled pork barbecue sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, May 5
Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts with parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, May 6
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, dinner roll, strawberries and banana slices, brownie.
Thursday, May 7
Beef tacos, Mexican Street corn, diced lettuce and tomato, salsa, baked apples.
Friday, May 8
Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomato, garlic bread, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
