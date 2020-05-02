Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, May 4

Pulled pork barbecue sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, May 5

Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts with parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.

Wednesday, May 6

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, dinner roll, strawberries and banana slices, brownie.

Thursday, May 7

Beef tacos, Mexican Street corn, diced lettuce and tomato, salsa, baked apples.

Friday, May 8

Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomato, garlic bread, iced cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you