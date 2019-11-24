Thanksgiving break for schools is Nov. 25-29
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Nov. 25
Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, biscuits and gravy, cottage cheese with peach.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 29
Thanksgiving break
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
