Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Nov. 25

Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, biscuits and gravy, cottage cheese with peach.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 29

Thanksgiving break

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

