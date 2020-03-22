Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, March 23
Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, March 24
Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts with parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, March 25
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, dinner roll, strawberries and banana slices, brownie.
Thursday, March 26
Beef tacos with diced lettuce and tomato, Mexican corn, baked apples.
Friday, March 27
Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomato, garlic bread, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up is available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
