Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Monday, Dec. 28
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onion and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomatoes, onions and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
