Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, April 27
Beef stew, side salad, cornbread, mandarin oranges, iced cake.
Tuesday, April 28
Bacon and cheese frittata, sautéed spinach, fruit salad, biscuit, apple turnover.
Wednesday, April 29
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, lemon pudding.
Thursday, April 30
Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli cheddar soup, crackers, apricots.
Friday, May 1
Stuffed bell pepper casserole, refried beans, corn, chips, salsa, cinnamon roll.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus emergency situation the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserves lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
