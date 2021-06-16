Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 17
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, June 18
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Monday, June 21
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, June 22
Loaded baked potato, broccoli/cheese soup, crackers, jello with pears, strawberry short cake with topping.
Wednesday, June 23
Chicken spaghetti, creamed corn, steamed broccoli, hot roll, peaches.
Thursday, June 24
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, June 25
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Senior menus may change. Since the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.
