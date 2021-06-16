Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, June 17

Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.

Friday, June 18

Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.

Monday, June 21

Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.

Tuesday, June 22

Loaded baked potato, broccoli/cheese soup, crackers, jello with pears, strawberry short cake with topping.

Wednesday, June 23

Chicken spaghetti, creamed corn, steamed broccoli, hot roll, peaches.

Thursday, June 24

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.

Friday, June 25

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Senior menus may change. Since the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are continuing.

