Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 22 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, June 23 – Ham or turkey sandwich with fixings, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Monday, June 26 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, cookies.
Tuesday, June 27 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or crackers.
Wednesday, June 28 – Cheeseburger with the fixings, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Thursday, June 29 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Friday, June 30 – Taco salad with tortillas, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
