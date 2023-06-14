Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 15 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, June 16 – Polish sausage on bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Monday, June 19 – Open face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit.
Tuesday, June 20 – Chicken alfredo, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, cake.
Wednesday, June 21 – Breaded fish or fish sticks, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, spinach, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, June 22 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, June 23 – Ham or turkey sandwich with fixings, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.