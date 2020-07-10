Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, July 13
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onion and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.
Tuesday, July 14
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, July 15
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomatoes, onions and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, July 16
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, July 17
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas and cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
