Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 24
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, June 25
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Monday, June 28
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whip topping.
Tuesday, June 29
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, June 30
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Thursday, July 1
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, July 2
Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center will return July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. When dine-in returns the drive-thru service available since the pandemic began last year will end.
