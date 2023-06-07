Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 8 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, June 9 – Ham and beans, oven baked okra, coleslaw, cornbread, pudding.
Monday, June 12 – Beef or chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll, brownies.
Tuesday, June 13 – Chili with or without beans, tomato relish or stewed tomatoes, corn, cornbread or corn chips, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, June 14 – Breaded chicken sandwich with fixings, tater tots, cake.
Thursday, June 15 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, June 16 – Polish sausage on bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
