Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 29 – Cheeseburger with the fixings, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Friday, June 30 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, July 3 – Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, bread, fruit.
Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day.
Wednesday, July 5 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, bread, bar or cobbler.
Thursday, July 6 –Swedish meat balls with noodles or rice, cabbage, bread, fruit, cake.
Friday, July 7 – Ham and beans, greens, potatoes, cornbread.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
