Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, June 9 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, June 10 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Monday, June 13 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.

Tuesday, June 14 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, biscuits, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, June 15 – Beef and tomato pasta casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.

Thursday, June 16 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.

Friday, June 17 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

