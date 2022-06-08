Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 9 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.
Friday, June 10 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.
Monday, June 13 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.
Tuesday, June 14 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, biscuits, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, June 15 – Beef and tomato pasta casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.
Thursday, June 16 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, June 17 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.