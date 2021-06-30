Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 1
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, July 2
Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Monday, July 5
Beef and vegetable stew with veggies, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, July 6
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, July 7
Sausage and egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.
Thursday, July 8
Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, July 9
Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center will return July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. When dine-in returns the drive-thru service available since the pandemic began last year will end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.