Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, July 1

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.

Friday, July 2

Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.

Monday, July 5

Beef and vegetable stew with veggies, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.

Tuesday, July 6

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, July 7

Sausage and egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.

Thursday, July 8

Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.

Friday, July 9

Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.

Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center will return July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. When dine-in returns the drive-thru service available since the pandemic began last year will end.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you