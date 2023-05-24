Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, May 25 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, bar.

Friday, May 26 – BLT or grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tossed green salad, pudding or gelatin.

Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 30 – Oven fried steak with gravy, au gratin potatoes, zucchini and squash, roll, cobbler.

Wednesday, May 31 – Breakfast casserole, strawberries and bananas, tomato slices, biscuit, bar.

Thursday, June 1 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.

Friday, June 2 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

