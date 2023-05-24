Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 25 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, bar.
Friday, May 26 – BLT or grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, tossed green salad, pudding or gelatin.
Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 30 – Oven fried steak with gravy, au gratin potatoes, zucchini and squash, roll, cobbler.
Wednesday, May 31 – Breakfast casserole, strawberries and bananas, tomato slices, biscuit, bar.
Thursday, June 1 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.
Friday, June 2 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
