Senior Menus

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, May 26 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Friday, May 27 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.

Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 31 – Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, corn, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday, June 1 – Pot roast with veggies and potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.

Thursday, June 2 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.

Friday, June 3 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fru9it.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

