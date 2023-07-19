Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 20 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, gravy, sweet potato, green beans or green bean casserole, pie.
Friday, July 21 – BBQ sandwich (beef or pork), pork and beans, oven fried okra or potato salad, pudding or jello.
Monday, July 24 – Chicken tenders, potato wedges, California blend vegetables, macaroni and cheese, fruit.
Tuesday, July 25 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, cabbage, bread, cookie.
Wednesday, July 26 – Breakfast casserole, hash browns, orange juice or orange slices, bread, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, July 27 – Chicken or tuna salad, vegetable soup, bread, crackers, bar or cobbler.
Friday, July 28 – Beef stew with vegetables, tossed salad, bread, pudding/jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
