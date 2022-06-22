Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, June 23 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eye peas, whole wheat sliced bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, June 24 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, June 27 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, corn, biscuit or hot roll, stewed cinnamon apples.
Tuesday, June 28 – Chili cheese dogs on bun, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, June 29 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.
Thursday, June 30 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
