Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, March 16
Beef stew, side salad, cornbread, mandarin oranges, iced cake.
Tuesday, March 17
Bacon and cheese frittata, fruit salad, sautéed spinach, biscuit, apple turnover.
Wednesday, March 18
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, lemon pudding.
Thursday, March 19
Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli cheddar soup, crackers, apricots.
Friday, March 20
Stuffed bell pepper casserole, refried beans, corn, chips, salsa, cinnamon roll.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
