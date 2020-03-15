Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, March 16

Beef stew, side salad, cornbread, mandarin oranges, iced cake.

Tuesday, March 17

Bacon and cheese frittata, fruit salad, sautéed spinach, biscuit, apple turnover.

Wednesday, March 18

Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, lemon pudding.

Thursday, March 19

Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli cheddar soup, crackers, apricots.

Friday, March 20

Stuffed bell pepper casserole, refried beans, corn, chips, salsa, cinnamon roll.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

