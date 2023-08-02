Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 3 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, mixed vegetables, broccoli cheddar soup, bread, bar or crumble.
Friday, Aug. 4 – Pot roast with vegetables, Brussel sprouts, bread, pudding or jello.
Monday, Aug. 7 – Chili with or without beans, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, bread, yogurt/fruit parfait.
Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Pizza or calzone, tossed salad, beets or mixed vegetables, bread, cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Baked chicken, cucumber salad, creamed spinach, macaroni and tomatoes, cake.
Thursday, Aug. 10 – Chef salad with meat, egg and cheese, soup of choice, cottage cheese with fruit, bread, pudding or jello.
Friday, Aug. 11 – Goulash, pea salad, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.