Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, July 27
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion, cream of broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.
Tuesday, July 28
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, July 29
Loaded baked potato, tossed carrots, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, July 30
Sloppy joes on a bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, July 31
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.