Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, July 27

Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion, cream of broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.

Tuesday, July 28

Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whipped topping.

Wednesday, July 29

Loaded baked potato, tossed carrots, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.

Thursday, July 30

Sloppy joes on a bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.

Friday, July 31

Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

