Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, July 6 –Swedish meat balls with noodles or rice, cabbage, bread, fruit, cake.
Friday, July 7 – Ham and beans, greens, potatoes, cornbread.
Monday, July 10 – Fish or salmon patties, tater tots, coleslaw, bread, fruit.
Tuesday, July 11 – Chicken spaghetti, green beans, tossed salad, bread, pudding or jello.
Wednesday, July 12 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes, broccoli, bread, cake.
Thursday, July 13 – Sliced ham or pork chop, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Friday, July 14 – Lasagna, tossed salad, corn, bread, cookie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.